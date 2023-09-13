River Action needs volunteers to help with Taming of the Slough Adventure Triathlon, which combines paddling, mountain biking and running for an athletic challenge and an exciting race, a news release says.

Volunteers are needed for:

Packet Pickup: 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, Bent River, Moline

Set up: 6:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Race day packet pickup: Saturday, Sept. 16, 6:30-8 a.m.

Launch/Return: 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, YMCA Rowing Club, foot of 17th Street

Transition areas: 8-11 a.m.

Security at YMCA: 10 a.m.-noon

Run course marshals: 9-11:30 a.m.

Post race party and awards: 10 a.m. until noon, Bass Street Landing

Tear down at YMCA and Bass Street Landing, 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Background

The Taming of the Slough race takes place in the Sylvan Slough, on Sylvan Island, and on the I-74 bridge. Timing chip handoff must take place at the Bass Street YMCA. Paddle is 2.5 miles. Mountain biking is 7.5 miles. Run is 2 miles on riverfront bike trail and onto the bridge and back.

Race start is 8 a.m. at the Bass Street YMCA., foot of 17th Street, Moline.

To register, visit here.

To contact River Action, call 563-322-2969 or email riveraction@riveraction.org