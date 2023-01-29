In conjunction with its annual Eddy Awards, River Action is offering Eddy Scholarships to students with a commitment to environmental interests. These scholarships are funded by a grant from the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation.

River Action launched the Eddy Awards in 2000 to recognize well-designed undertakings and environmental programs with far reaching effects on the health of the river, and cultural programs that celebrate the industry, history or art of the Mississippi River.

The award is named “Eddy” in order to recognize especially courageous efforts that ‘go against the current’ to get things done.

The Eddy Scholarships were created in 2019 to award students who embody the spirit of the Eddy Awards and who are majoring or minoring in an environment-related field at a college or university, or if currently a senior in high school, are planning to include a focus on an environment-related field in their college or university studies beginning in the summer or fall of 2023.

Three Eddy Scholarships for $1,000 each will be granted based on the character, academic standing, school and community involvement, and career goals of applicants.

Preference will be given to those students who will be attending a college or university in the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois.

Application deadline is March 24, 2023. Applicants will be interviewed in the final round of the selection process.

Scholarships will be awarded during a ceremony at River Action’s annual Fish & Fire dinner which this year will be on April 28, 2023, at Holiday Inn Convention Center, Rock Island.

Go here to complete the online scholarship application. Call 563-322-2969 for more information.