River Action seeks nominations for the 25th Annual Eddy Awards, according to a news release.

Each year, River Action honors the best work on the Mississippi River. In 2024 the winners will be honored during Fish & Fire, River Action’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Awards are presented in six categories to those who have done extraordinary work on the Mississippi River and its riverfront, including its tributaries: Education (innovations, program, curriculum), Design (renovation, new buildings, livability), River Activity (recreation, relaxation), Arts (performance, written word, fine arts), Stewardship (environmental enhancement of the river), and Revitalization (commerce, business, industry).

Nomination forms are available here or by sending an email to riveraction@riveraction.org. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 21. Nominations should include the category, nominee’s name, contact name for nomination and phone number, and why the nominee deserves an Eddy Award.

Eddy Awards recognize individuals, organizations, corporations, schools, groups, and governments that went against the current to get things done and accomplished outstanding river activity or development – well-designed and environmentally responsible. River Action will announce the winners in April 2024.

For more information, contact River Action, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport, 563-322-2969, or visit here.