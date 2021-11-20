River Action seeks Eddy Award nominations

River Action applauds excellent work with its Eddy Awards, which recognize those who “went against the current” to get things done. Eddy Award Nominations are being accepted now for:

Art

Design

Education

Revitalization

River activity

Stewardship.

Nominate online here or send letter of nomination to River Action, 822 East River Drive, Davenport, IA 52803. Nomination deadline is Jan. 25, 2022.

Awards will be announced during River Action’s 20th annual Friendraiser and Fundraiser, Fish & Fire, an Earth Day celebration on Friday, April 22, 2022.

For more information, call 563-322-2969.