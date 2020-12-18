River Action seeks Eddy Awards nominations

Until Jan. 25, 2021, River Action seeks nominations for the 22nd annual Eddy Awards.

Each year, River Action honors the best work on the Mississippi River, a news release says. Recipients receive featured coverage in The Eddy Magazine, general-interest media, and River Action’s website.

Awards are presented in six categories to those who have done extraordinary work on the Mississippi River and its riverfront, including its tributaries: Education (innovations, program, curriculum), Design (renovation, new buildings, livability), River Activity (recreation, relaxation), Arts (performance, written word, fine arts), Stewardship (environmental enhancement of the river), and Revitalization (commerce, business, industry).

To see past winners, go to River Action’s website at www.riveraction.org.

Nomination forms are available for online submission at www.riveraction.org, or by sending an email to riveraction@riveraction.org. Applicants should include category, nominee, contact name for the nomination and a phone number, and why the nominee deserves an award.

Eddy Awards recognize individuals, organizations, corporations, schools, groups, and governments that “went against the current” to get things done and accomplished outstanding river activity or development—well designed and environmentally responsible.

River Action will announce the winners Earth Week on April, 2021. For more information contact River Action, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport, at riveraction.org.