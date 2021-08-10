River Action seeks Floatzilla volunteers

River Action needs volunteers for its 12th annual Floatzilla event on Saturday, Aug. 21. Assistance is needed for parking and boat unloading and launching at these launch sites:

Leach Park, Bettendorf, lock only, 7-11 a.m.

Bass Street YMCA, portage only, 7-11 a.m.

Lindsay Park Yacht Club, lock only, 8 a.m.-noon.

Marquette Street, 9-11:30 a.m.

Credit Island, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lake Potter, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Assistance also is needed at Lake Potter, Sunset Marina in Rock Island, a news release says. A variety of volunteer positions also are available.

Volunteers should call River Action at 563-322-2969 or email ntruesdell@riveraction.org or select your preferred position here.

For more information: 563-322-2969 or visit here.