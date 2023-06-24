Riverway Senior Golf Cart Tour, a guided golf cart tour for senior citizens, will be on both sides of the Mississippi Riverfront Sept. 7-8, a news release says.

The fee is $30 per cart for two participants, per tour.

There are a total of six tour locations that offer three separate tour times. The times are 9-11 a.m, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Three of the tours will be located on the Illinois side under the names Tour A, The Rock Island Arsenal; Tour B, Moline to Hampton; and Tour C, Rapids City to Cordova. The other three tours will be on the Iowa side under the names Tour D, Duck Creek Trail; Tour E, Nahant Marsh; and Tour F, Davenport to Bettendorf.

Sign up here or visit the River Action office, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport. For more information, contact lhumphrey@riveraction.org.



