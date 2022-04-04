River Action will present an Explore the River Series May 31 through Sept. 1 with Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks.

Register to learn firsthand about life, history, and opportunity along the Mississippi River through River Action’s Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks. The series provides Quad City residents and visitors a chance to experience the Mississippi River by taking them to unique sites where they can explore wildlife, history, culture, and more, a news release says.

Each talk covers an aspect of living along the Mississippi from geography and local ecology to cultural/historical factors unique to each site along 30 miles of the river and riverfront in the Quad City region. Space is limited so people are advised to purchase tickets in advance here.

Channel Cat Talks

Channel Cat Talks participants tour aboard the water taxi from the RiverBend Commons, Moline and experts narrate on this hour and a half cruise along the river. All Channel Cat Talks are $20 and meet at the Channel Cat dock, 2951 East River Dr. in Moline. The first tour is “Commercial Fishing” with Schafer Fisheries on May 31 and June 2, from 9-10:45 a.m.

Riverine Walks

Riverine Walks offer unique experiences along the shores of the Mighty Mississippi. Guided walks, presented by local experts, inform residents and visitors about the environment, culture, and history with an abundance of interactive discussions and activities. Riverine Walks meet at various sites around the Quad Cities area and an individual talk’s location is available in our brochures or online here. All walks are $10 or free with a River Action membership available here.

The Riverine Walk series begins with “The Race Between the Iron Horse and the Last Buffalo: 1833-1870” with historian Karen Anderson on June 1 from 6:30-8 p.m. and June 4 from 9-10:30 a.m. starting at Lindsay Park in Davenport.

To register for this or any other programs, visit here. To volunteer, email River Action at riveraction@riveraction.org.