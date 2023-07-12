Seniors in the area can enjoy guided tours of the riverfront from River Action on September 7-8.

There are six tour locations and three tour times for visitors. Three of the tours are on the Illinois side; Tour A, The Rock Island Arsenal; Tour B, Moline to Hampton and Tour C, Rapids City to Cordova. The other three tours are located on the Iowa side; Tour D, Duck Creek Trail; Tour E, Nahant Marsh and Tour F, Davenport to Bettendorf. Tour times are 9 -11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m. Tour A is fully booked, along with Tour B’s 9-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. tour times. Tours are filling up quickly, so residents should sign up soon for their tours. Registration is $30 per cart for two visitors, per tour.

Click here to register or visit River Action’s office at 822 E. River Drive in Davenport to fill out a brochure. For more information about the tour and other events and programs from River Action, click here.