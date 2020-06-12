River Bandits and Purina to have a drive-thru pet food pantry

The Quad Cities River Bandits and Purina are joining forces to hold a contactless drive-thru pet food pantry to help pet-friendly families who are financially impacted by COVID-19.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 20 beginning at 2pm at Modern Woodmen Park. It will end at 6pm or when the pet food runs out.

“Now, more than ever, pet owners are relying on quality, nutritious food for their pets, and we are proud to support local families and pets in need during this difficult time,” said Casey Hansen, Davenport Purina Factory Manager.

Those wanting to take advantage of the free pet food just have to come to the ballpark and remain in their car. Then associates from Purina’s Davenport factory and River Bandit staff will load the pet food into the trunk or hatchback.

“Pets and pet owners are terrific and vital members of our community,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. “We love our Bark in the Park Sunday games when dog owners can bring their pets for free, and we want to do all we can to ensure every Quad Cities pet gets the food and nutrition he or she needs. In these very challenging times, we’re looking forward to helping a lot of wonderful pets and wonderful families.”

Modern Woodmen Park is located at 209 South Gaines Street in Davenport.