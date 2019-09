DAVENPORT, Iowa — After a year of financial losses, the River Bandits could be catching a break from the City of Davenport.

Record flooding and the raised railroad led the River Bandits to cancel many home games.

Main Street Iowa pays the city $273,000 a year for the ballpark. The city already deducted from the rent for the missed games, but now city officials want waive the remaining amount.

That’s about $53,000.

The council will vote on the matter next week.