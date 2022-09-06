Elementary school kids can get a free flu shot and a free ticket to see the River Bandits in action!

Genesis Health System is kicking off its Flu-Free Quad Cities campaign with the Quad Cities River Bandits September 6. This year’s goal is to administer 7,000-8,000 flu shots in 80 elementary schools across the region and to continue the past two years of mild flu seasons. For the past 15 years, Flu-Free Quad Cities has provided more than 100,000 free flu vaccinations to elementary school students in the area.

“We still have community transmission of COVID-19, so there’s the potential for serious complications from having seasonal influenza and COVID-19 at the same time or one after the other,” Michele Cullen, RN, BSN, community health manager, Genesis Visiting Nurses, said. “Over the last two years, we experienced a huge drop in flu cases across the nation, due in part to COVID precautions like masking, handwashing and social distancing. We want to see that reduction in flu cases continue.”

Flu-Free Quad Cities at the River Bandits is Tuesday, September 6 at Modern Woodmen Park, located at 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. Here’s the lineup:

5:00 p.m. – Genesis VNA nurses will be outside the ballpark gates, along with the River Bandits’ mascot, Rascal, to give free flu shots to elementary school students. Parents can complete an online consent form in advance here. There also will be a paper version of the consent at the event.

5:45 p.m. – Gates to the ballpark open. Any elementary student who gets a flu shot will receive a free ticket (bleacher seat) for entry to the game.

6:30 p.m. – The game against the Peoria Chiefs begins.

