River Bandits holding PPE donation drive

The Quad Cities River Bandits are helping to collect Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other supplies for health care workers at Genesis Health System.

The drive is Saturday, April 11 from 10am to 3pm at Modern Woodmen Park. Donated items can be dropped off in the large bin under a portable red tent in the Florian Keen north parking lot’s northwest corner. Enter the parking lot at the entrance where Western Avenue meets River Drive.

Genesis asks that any donated items first be put in a trash bag then gently placed in the bin.

“We are extremely grateful to the Quad Cities River Bandits for organizing a donation drive for needed supplies,” said Doug Cropper, President and CEO of Genesis Health System. “Meeting the challenges of this pandemic is going to take all of us to respond effectively to this crisis. The community has been so generous and I have no doubt they will be there again for our hard-working staff at Genesis.”

Items especially needed include:

Disposable, non-latex gloves (vinyl is preferred)

Bleach wipes

Anti-microbial hand soap

Spools of one-quarter to three-quarter inch elastic of any color

Regular protective face masks

N95 masks

Face shields

Tyvek one-piece coveralls

Eyeglass shields/goggles

Nasal testing swabs

Hand sanitizer

Other donations will be accepted as well.

“It’s in these challenging times that the Quad Cities really shines,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. “There’s an unsinkable spirit and determination among us to help each other get through even the toughest times. That’s why we’re asking everyone in the Quad Cities to donate whatever they have, whatever they can, to help better prepare our heroic health care workers for the COVID-19 crisis by donating as much PPE as they can to the courageous people at Genesis.”