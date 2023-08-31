A special promotion at a River Bandits game raised thousands of dollars for local disaster recovery and honored first responders.

Jerry Lyphout, president and CEO of fraternal financial services organization and ballpark sponsor Modern Woodmen of America, and River Bandits owner Dave Heller have announced the results of the organizations’ partnership to honor local first responders at Modern Woodmen Park last month.

During the “Modern Woodmen Night” game on Wednesday, July 26, the River Bandits wore special jerseys with the emblems of area firefighters, police officers and EMTs. Following the game, the first responder-themed jerseys were auctioned off to support The Community Foundation of the Quad Cities’ Disaster Recovery Fund. The jersey auction brought in $2,500 and Modern Woodmen matched the amount, for a total donation of $5,000.

The Quad Cities’ Disaster Recovery Fund provides aid to those impacted in the weeks and months after a disaster. Community members nominated first responders from across the region to throw out first pitches and enjoy the game from a suite. Honorees included:

Jason Carillo (firefighter)

Rodney Deerberg (Bennett Fire/Ambulance)

Matt DeSmyter (Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department)

Matt Dingbaum (Iowa D.O.T.)

Arturo Dominguez (Rock IslandCounty Sheriff’s Dept.)

David Engler (Eldridge Fire Department)

Rodney Fink (Riverdale Fire Department)

Bryce Frenell (Milan Police Dept./New Windsor Fire Department)

Andrew Harris (Davenport Police Department)

Brenden Johnson (firefighter)

Ben Klinkenberg (Davenport Fire Department)

Darren LeBeau (Rock Island County Fire Department)

Emily McDowell (Unity Point Emergency Services)

Mark Mielke (Osco/Andover Fire Department)

Carter Oltman (Davenport Fire Department)

Pete Owen (Davenport Police Department)

Missy Pate (Henry County Office of Emergency Management)

Josh Paul (Bettendorf Police Department)

Justin Peters (EMT)

Tyler Reagan (Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department)

Joseph Roseman (Muscatine County Police Department)

Xavier Scritchfield (Bettendorf Fire Department)

Andy Sheehan (firefighter)

Joe Snodgrass (EMT)

Ryan Sweeney (Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department)

Tamara Wigim (West Liberty Fire Department)

Lyphout, whose father was an East Moline firefighter, has long respected the work of first responders in the area. “We wanted to recognize their ongoing efforts to serve our local community,” said Lyphout. “These honorees and other first responders are there when we need them most – in times of crisis and disaster.”

Heller and the River Bandits have honored first responders at the ballpark for years. “Our region’s first responders represent the very best of the Quad Cities,” said Heller. “They frequently put themselves in harm’s way to keep our community safe and strong and make the Quad Cities such a great place to live, work, play, and raise a family. All of us in the River Bandits’ family are proud to join with Jerry Lyphout and all of our great friends at Modern Woodmen to support their heroic efforts.”