River Bandits mascot the face of limited-edition T-shirt sale to benefit Genesis front-line health care workers

The Quad Cities River Bandits are teaming up with Genesis Health Services Foundation to offer a special limited-edition T-shirt through Monday, August 31.

The T-shirt will feature the iconic “Rascal Head Logo” — which has always featured the River Bandits mascot Rascal with a red bandanna (or face covering) — and will have the wording “Wearing a mask before it was cool.”

Five dollars from every T-shirt ordered will go directly to the Genesis Foundation to assist front-line health care professionals.

T-shirts are $20.20 each and can be preordered online here.

All T-shirts will ship mid-to-late September.

“Our front-line health care workers have proven themselves over and over to be true Quad Cities heroes, risking their health to help their neighbors. We at the River Bandits are proud to donate the profits from these great-looking and super comfortable T-shirts to show our support for all of the brave doctors, nurses and health professionals at Genesis. I hope everyone will buy one of these awesome shirts so we can raise as much money as possible to assist our dedicated and selfless health care workers and help them defeat COVID-19 in the Quad Cities.” Dave Heller, River Bandits Owner

“The River Bandits and their fans continue to be great partners of Genesis Health System. We miss the River Bandits, we miss the stadium and we miss Rascal, who was wearing a mask long before wearing masks was healthy and smart. We can all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus so River Bandits baseball is back better and more fun than ever next spring. Thank you to the River Bandits for this creative and generous initiative to give back to the community.” Doug Cropper, Genesis Health System President and CEO