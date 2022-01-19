River Bandits owner issues $40,000 challenge grant for Genesis Family Connects

Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller has issued a challenge to the community to match a $40,000 donation to the Genesis Family Connects program.

At a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the lobby of Genesis Medical Center, 1227 E. Rusholme St., Davenport, Heller and representatives of Genesis Family Connects and Genesis Foundation. will talk about the challenge. Masks will be required for attendees.

Family Connects nurses make well-child visits to infants and mothers. Family Connects nurse Cari Coudron recently discovered a potentially serious heart abnormality in an infant who is now doing well.

Coudron will be in attendance to talk about Genesis Family Connects.

This is the second large River Bandits donation to Genesis programs serving children since the season ended with a league championship. Last fall, the River Bandits donated $50,000.