River Bandits player becomes first in QC baseball history to win Gold Glove Award

An infielder for the River Bandits is the first player in Quad Cities baseball history to win a Gold Glove Award.

The announcement was made Friday by Minor League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company.

Michael Massey is one of nine recipients of the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for defensive excellence, earning his first career Gold Glove after being selected as the “top defensive second baseman among players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues,” a news release says.

Massey led all minor league second basemen with a career-best .989 fielding percentage over 81 games (78 starts) in the field and committed three errors in 284 total chances.

The 2021 Postseason All-Star also helped the High-A Central champion River Bandits turn 86 double plays, which tied for the league lead.

After being drafted in the fourth round by the Kansas City Royals in the 2019 MLB Draft, Massey owns a .982 career fielding percentage and has total seven errors in 907.2 innings (394 chances) across two professional seasons.

2021 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award Winners

C – Adley Rutschman (Bowie, Norfolk – Baltimore)

1B – Nick Prato (Northwest Arkansas, Omaha – Kansas City)

2B – Michael Massey (Quad Cities – Kansas City)

3B – Jared Triolo (Greensboro – Pittsburgh)

SS – Jose Tena (Lake County – Cleveland)

OF – Christian Pache (Gwinnett – Atlanta)

OF – Brenton Doyle (Spokane – Colorado)

OF – Mike Harris II (Rome – Atlanta)

P – Drey Jameson (Hillsboro, Amarillo – Arizona)