After spending recent time as more of an island than a stadium, the Quad Cities River Bandits will have their first home game in weeks.

And rides like the ferris wheel and kids coaster will be open for the first time this season

River Bandits owner Dave Heller says he’s thankful that the stadium Is not affected by flood water and the team is excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark, but there have been a few challenges in getting to this point.

“The city’s done a fabulous job of protecting us,” Heller said. “The city’s done a great job of making the improvements that are needed in terms of the players. facility, coaches, equipment, space all of that.”

But the flooding of the parking lot has made it difficult to perform daily tasks.

“We had to bring the trucks right up to the railroad tracks and then unpack the trucks from there and have to move the pallets down the ramp in front of the ball park and onto the freight elevator from there so it’s been a lot more time consuming, a lot more cumbersome,” Heller said.

Even with flood waters slowly receding, staff members from the ballpark have had issues with unloading inventory.

“We’ve had to restock everything,” Heller said. “You can’t keep food for two weeks, not beer. We’ve tried to restock everything and that’s been the real challenge getting all of the food all of the drink into the ballpark when you can’t use the loading dock.”

But there’s one thing that he feels is needed to continue to make the ballpark experience better for visitors.

“We have to have some kind of permanent bridge that will enable people to get in and out of the ball park players, coaches, River Bandits staff and of course our fans — the guest — the most important people so that everyone can get in and out the ball park,” Heller said.

In celebration, the park will also have a few special incentives for fans.

“General admission tickets will only be $2,” Heller said. “Tuesday night, hot dogs are two dollars, pop is two dollars, parking is free, the ball park is open again, the players are playing and you have a great chance to see the next generation of Royals stars right here in the Quad Cities.”