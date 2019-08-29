River Bend Foodbank ready for Student Hunger Drive

The Quad City Steamwheelers recently donated more than $9,800 to River Bend Foodbank – which was gathered through the team’s second game of the season.

This donation alone will provide nearly 50,000 meals for this area’s hungry.

The Student Hunger Drive is also a big part of the effort to make sure no one in our area goes hungry.

It kicks off October 7 and runs through November 14.

River Bend Foodbank President and CEO Mike Miller tells Local 4 News Anchor James Sears what you need to know to donate.

For more information, visit the River Bend Foodbank website.

