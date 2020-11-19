River Bend Foodbank receives donation of over 4,000 pounds of ground pork

As part of the Pork Power: Partnering to Fight Hunger in Illinois campaign, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA), Illinois Corn Marketing Board (ICMB), Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) Checkoff Program donated 4,400 pounds of ground pork to the Riverbend Foodbank this month.

“Now more than ever, we see the need to support our communities by supplying those in need with high quality protein,” states IPPA board president Dale Weitekamp. “The protein supply is available, and we are working hard to get it in the right hands just in time for the holidays.”

Whole hogs and money are donated throughout the year by farmers and partnering commodity groups. Towards the end of the year, the IPPA divides the ground pork among the regional food banks in the state for the holiday season.

“The Pork Power project is one of my favorite projects IL Corn invests in,” commented Dirk Rice, ICMB Chairman. “As a farmer, I feel very connected to the job of feeding hungry people and this project allows all farmers, all over Illinois, to do just that.”

“Illinois Soybean Farmers are proud supporters of the Pork Power program as it provides access to pork to hungry families throughout the state by partnering with Feeding Illinois,” added Doug Schroeder, ISA Chairman. “We support the ongoing efforts of this program as it shows how soybean, corn and pig farmers in Illinois continue to support the local communities in which they live.”

The ground pork was processed at Main Street Meats in Roscoe, Illinois.