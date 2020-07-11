River Bend School District implements new Return to Learn plan

River Bend School District in Fulton is implementing their Return to Learn plan. It starts with the requirement that all students and faculty wear a face covering. They are still debating if it will be a face mask or face shield. River Bend has 950 students and they will be taking all social distancing measures in the fall.

“We are responsible for the public. You know I’m responsible for the children and our teachers and we wanna do what’s best and safe for them.”

River Bend is planning for school to begin on time this fall on August 19th. Along with requiring all students and faculty to wear a face covering, the district will be starting the year by bringing kids back in phases using the districts mascot, the Steamers as the plan’s theme.

“On anchor days half the kids will come in. We will get them used to all the new routines. On the boat days the other half of the group will come in. We’re gonna do that for the first two and a half weeks with some days planned in for cleaning to see how we all manage and we keep up with things.”

The hope is that after Labor Day they can bring everyone back in the schools. Superintendent Darryl Hogue says that the number one priority is trying to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19 throughout their schools and he knows that social distancing is going to be extremely important.

“We are also looking at what we can do using small barriers, plastic shields, plexiglass in places. Just again create more barriers.”

They will have to get creative with classes like PE to try and eliminate games that involve equipment that will be touched by multiple people.

“Getting kids moving and getting breaks throughout the day is gonna be really important.” Said Hogue. “The guidance does say kids can be outside without masks so we think there’s some real opportunity to rethink exercise and physical activity.”

Hogue says that the district plans on engaging parents to get their feedback on their new procedures.