River Bend School resumes after a lockdown

All four River Bend School buildings went under lockdown today around 12:45 p.m. after the School Resource Officer was informed of a 991 call, according to a release from River Bend School District.

The school remained under lockdown until the police resolved the nature of the 911 call. Normal school activities and classes resumed as scheduled for the rest of the day.

A Fulton city official confirmed that an arrest has been made related to the incident.

No other information is available at this point and the incident remains under investigation.