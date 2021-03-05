River Drive and off-ramp overnight closures begin next week in Moline

Beginning Monday, there will be overnight closures of River Drive in Moline between 19th Street and the Interstate 74 on-ramp from about 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday-Friday, weather permitting.

The overnight closures are anticipated to continue through the end of March. Contractors will work on overhead I-74 structures and demolition, a news release says.

The off-ramp from the old Illinois I-74 bridge to River Drive will be closed at the same time River Drive is closed.

The I-74 on-ramp to Iowa will remain open.

Daytime lane closures for River Drive between 19th Street and 23rd Street will continue through the end of March, weather permitting.

