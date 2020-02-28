River Drive businesses bracing to take on their flooding foe again

Businesses on River Drive in Illinois are preparing for another flood season.

Last year, Milltown Coffee in Moline was closed for several weeks, loosing a chunk of business from the record flooding.

Milltown’s owner Cameron Cartee says, even a year later, he’s extremely thankful for the support.

For this coming flood season, he says they’re planning to sandbag the most vulnerable spots.

Milltown Coffee’s new location opens in April in Bettendorf. Cartee hopes that even if the flood hits hard again, that store will help alleviate the financial burden.