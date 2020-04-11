River Drive businesses concerned about flooding amidst coronavirus pandemic

Local restaurants that are able to survive during the pandemic are doing so with limited services.

But businesses along River Drive in Davenport are going to be facing a new challenge soon–flooding.

The city of Davenport has put up barriers on East River Drive, where flooding could close even more businesses.

Tim Baldwin said that Front Street Brewery was doing good business since re-opening after last year’s flood.

“After the flood re-opening and through the holiday’s we’ve actually been having a banner end and beginning to the new year,” Baldwin said. “Till we got slapped with this a month ago. As it is, we’re barely able to do what we’re doing now, and without people having an easy route to get downtown, we’ll probably just be like many of the others and close up shop until we get to the other side of this thing.”

Baldwin says his business is better prepared for worse flooding, however.

But on the other side of the Centennial Bridge, it’s a whole different story.

March passed and April had begun and there was no flooding so we were excited.,” Melissa Johnston, co-owner of Taste 876 Jamaica said. “But looking at it now, we’re seeing here it’s like, it’s gonna be a disaster.”

Johnston had just opened up her restaurant in February. She says the pandemic has slowed down their growth, but a flood could be devastating.

“Before we used to have probably like I would say, 40 customers per day,” Johnston said. “Now it’s like 5 or 6 sometimes less.”

Martin Garcia, owner of La Flama Mexican restaurant, is in his fourth year of business. He says the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down his business almost as much as last year’s flooding.

“Sales went down 70 percent right away,” Garcia said.

He said he’s petitioned the city to help quell flooding on West River Drive, but says his pleas have gone unanswered.

“How do they expect to better this area when they don’t support that?” Garcia said. “They don’t do that, they just start doing that side. But what about us? I mean why not on this side too.”