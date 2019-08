River Drive in Moline is partially closed after a crash involving a pedestrian on August 5, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

The Moline Police Department asks that drivers avoid the area of 15th Street and River Drive as they investigate a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Eastbound River Drive at 15th Street will be shut down while the Traffic Investigations Unit completes its investigation.