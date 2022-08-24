River Drive in Moline is closed between 12th and 15th streets for the set-up of the Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration festival grounds.

The road will remain closed between those two streets until Sunday, Aug. 28, according to a city release Tuesday.

Road closure signs are installed at 45th Street Rock Island/1st Street Moline, 6th Street and River Drive, 17th Street and River Drive and 19th Street and River Drive. Moline Public Works asks motorists traveling west-bound on River Drive to go left on 15th to 4th Avenue and continue on it until turning right on 12th and taking 12th to River Drive where they can resume going west.

Motorists heading east-bound on River Drive should take 12th Street to 6th Avenue and then rejoin River Drive at 15th Street.

The Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Details on events, bands and downtown merchant specials can be found at www.moline150.com.