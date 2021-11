River Drive in Moline between 34th and 55th Streets will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, November 29, according to a press release from Rhonda Bartz, Public Works Executive Coordinator of the City of Moline.

The patching project will run through Friday, December 3, weather permitting, according to the contractor working on site, Centennial Contractors.