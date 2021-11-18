River Music Experience holding rummage sale this weekend

Some of the instruments to be sold at the River Music Experience rummage sale this weekend.

The River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport, has been doing fall cleaning and has come across some things they don’t need anymore, so they are having a rummage sale this weekend.

You can help find new homes for a wide variety of items this Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., while also helping the RME raise needed funds to support community programming.

Things for sale include:

Amps, speakers, mixers, and other sound equipment.

Lots of drum kits, cymbals, guitars, basses, and other instruments (even a banjo!)

Prints, lots of nice picture frames, Halloween and other decor.

Kitchen supplies, coffee urns, carafes and glassware.

A variety of signed memorabilia from past Redstone Room shows and QC music festivals, including drumheads signed by Louis Bellson, and vinyl albums.

Records and other items to be sold at the RME rummage sale on Saturday and Sunday.

Both cash and credit cards will be accepted. For more information, visit rivernmusicexperience.org.