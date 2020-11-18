River Music Experience provides ‘Curbside Carols’

Music fans can get into the holiday spirit with some “Curbside Carols,” and help River Music Experience (RME) continue its mission at the same time.

The RME crew will perform traditional and popular holiday songs right on your curb, driveway, yard, throughout a neighborhood, or outside your business.



The fundraiser provides crucial support to maintain RME community programs that bring music to more than 30,000 kids and adults all year long.

Each time slot will be 15-20 minutes, with four or five songs. Suggested minimum donation for private caroling is $75. For neighborhood caroling, suggested minimum donation is $200.

To register and for a map of available areas and dates, go to http://rivermusicexperience.org/Upcoming-Events/Curbside-Concerts

Only outdoor locations are allowed. Carolers will wear masks, and will maintain a distance of at least 10-12 feet. It is requested audience members and guests keep a distance, too.