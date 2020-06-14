River rescue crews respond to overturned boat near Steel Dam in Milan

River rescue crews responded to the Steel Dam in Milan before 2 p.m. Sunday after a boat with multiple occupants overturned in the Rock River. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: At approximately 1:30 p.m., MedForce and Backwater Gamblers responded to reports of a capsized boat on the Rock River, between Rock Island and Milan.

According to Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, a boat upstream of the Steel Dam lost power and floated downstream toward the dam, going over it.

Crews are continuing to locate a third and possibly fourth person in the water.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News was first on the scene of a boat that overturned in the Rock River near Steel Dam in Milan before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, at least two people were spotted in the water near the overturned boat, with a third person possibly located near the roller dam backwash.

As of 2:07 p.m., two individuals have been rescued from the river.

River rescue crews are currently searching for the third person.