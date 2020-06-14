1  of  2
Breaking News
River rescue crews respond to overturned boat near Steel Dam in Milan Rollover Accident on Interstate 280
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa

River rescue crews respond to overturned boat near Steel Dam in Milan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

River rescue crews responded to the Steel Dam in Milan before 2 p.m. Sunday after a boat with multiple occupants overturned in the Rock River. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: At approximately 1:30 p.m., MedForce and Backwater Gamblers responded to reports of a capsized boat on the Rock River, between Rock Island and Milan.

According to Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, a boat upstream of the Steel Dam lost power and floated downstream toward the dam, going over it.

Crews are continuing to locate a third and possibly fourth person in the water.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News was first on the scene of a boat that overturned in the Rock River near Steel Dam in Milan before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, at least two people were spotted in the water near the overturned boat, with a third person possibly located near the roller dam backwash.

As of 2:07 p.m., two individuals have been rescued from the river.

River rescue crews are currently searching for the third person.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss