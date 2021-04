An evening to unite in prayer for the family and friends of Breasia Terrell and the Quad-City community will be 6-9 p.m. Monday in LeClaire Park, Davenport.

Pastor Sam Kyles and Mechelle Kyles, with Greater Harvest Deliverance Ministries COGIC, will lead prayer.

The public is welcome.

An autopsy confirmed Breasia, who was 10 when she went missing in July 2020, was found near DeWitt last week.