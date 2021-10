Polish up your mummy moves and practice your Monster Mash for River Valley District Library’s Halloween Costume Dance Party on October 29.

Ghoulish delights await as you tango like a troll, do a weird Watusi like a werewolf and get funky like Frankenstein’s Monster on Friday, October 29, 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the River Valley District Library, located at 214 South Main Street in Port Byron.

For more information, call (309) 523-3440 or click here.