River Valley District Library scares up family fun with Spooky Stories with Mike Anderson October 14

Join the River Valley District Library for Spooky Stories with Mike Anderson on October 14. Mike delivers the best spooky, silly and thought-provoking stories, along with chill-inducing musical selections that will put a shiver down your spine and a ghoulish grin on your face!

Catch all the spooky tales, tunes and treats on Thursday, October 14, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at River Valley District Library, 214 South Main Street in Port Byron.

To register, call (309) 523-3440, drop by the library or click here.