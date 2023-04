RiverBend Bronze will present annual spring concerts in Moline and Muscaitne, according to a news release release.

The release says “There’s a whole lot of shaking, malleting, marting, and ringing going on” with the RiverBend Bronze Handbell Ensemble’s 2023 Spring Concerts:

2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline.

2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Iowa Ave., Muscatine.

These concerts are free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be accepted.

Presenting with more than 300 bells and chimes, the RiverBend Bronze is the Quad Cities premier handbell ensemble, the release says. Hailing from communities in Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa, these 20-plus volunteer bell-ringers started practice in January and continue to meet for a minimum three hours of rehearsal each week.

Find RiverBend Bronze online here or follow the ensemble on Facebook here.