RiverBend Bronze, the Quad Cities premier hand-bell ensemble, will present two concerts in April. These concerts are free and the public is invited. A free-will offering will be accepted.

The Saturday, April 16, concert is at 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline.

The Sunday, April 24, concert is at 3 p.m. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., Dubuque, Iowa.

Director John Klopp has selected a program of Lenten and Easter music appropriate to the season, and secular pieces reflecting the spirit of exploration. In addition, the ensemble honors the late Cynthia Dobrinski, well-known hand-bell composer and arranger, and performs two original works under the baton of past director and composer James Bawden.

The musical artistry of RiverBend Bronze is complimented in these 2022 Spring concerts by the visual majesty of the exceptional stained-glass sanctuary windows in both Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline, and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Dubuque.

Presenting with 300 bells and chimes, the RiverBend Bronze is a volunteer ensemble of 20 hand-bell ringers drawn from the greater Western Illinois/ Eastern Iowa community. Many RiverBend Bronze members are bell directors in their respective churches or are active in national hand-bell organizations. RiverBend Bronze is online here or on Facebook here.