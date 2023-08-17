Five VenuWorks-managed venues — including the Davenport RiverCenter – received the prestigious 2023 Prime Site Award presented by Facilities and Destinations magazine.

This award is given annually to the top convention and exposition centers in the U.S., according to a RiverCenter release.

An immersive Van Gogh exhibit was at the RiverCenter May 20 to July 20, 2023.

Facilities & Destinations is a quarterly trade publication for the meetings and events industry. The award recognizes that these venues and organizations are exceptional in the highly competitive industry. Prime Site Awards have been bestowed annually since 1994.

“We are very proud of the teams at each of these award-winning venues. Our teams take exceptional pride in exceeding the expectations of our guests and clients,” Steve Peters, VenuWorks president, said in the release.

In addition to the RiverCenter (136 E. 3rd St., Davenport), this his year’s Prime Site honored VenuWorks-managed convention and expo centers are:

Bridge View Center, Ottumwa, Iowa

Chesapeake Conference Center, Chesapeake, Va.

Three Rivers Convention Center, Kennewick, Wash.

Vicksburg Convention Center, Vicksburg, Miss.

For more information on VenuWorks, visit its website HERE.