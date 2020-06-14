Riverdale Fire Department water fight renamed after Analiese Chapman

The Riverdale Fire Department held their annual water fight. About 15 different departments took part. This year the event was renamed the Team Analiese Memorial Water Fight in honor of fallen Riverdale Firefighter Analiese Chapman.

Chapman passed away in February due to Cystic Fibrosis at 20 years old. She was with the Riverdale Fire Department for two years and Captain Randy Bowers says that each year she looked forward to the water fight.

“She was a good spirit and all that so we tried to find a way to pay tribute to that so we made a plaque for all the trucks and they’re gonna on every single truck.”

Chapman’s sister, Cassie Chambers says that it means a lot to them that the water fight is being named after Analiese.

“She was a really incredible person and she was definitely the strongest person that I’ve ever known and I always tell people I was lucky becasue I got to know my hero personally and I got to see her like every day.” Said Chambers. “And so seeing how much she’s impacted everybody else means just it’s incredible.”

Being a firefighter is in the Chapman family gene as multiple family members have worked for local departments over the years.

“She got on when she turned 17 so her dad was a firefighter in LeClaire for 30 years and she just wanted to do it, it was in her blood and she loved doing it.”

Chapman is deeply missed by her family, but she has left a lasting legacy on all the people that she’s touched.

“She was an incredible person, she was so strong and she would have loved all of this and she would have loved just how much everybody loves her and she had a huge heart and she loved everybody just as much.”

They have now started the Analiese Chapman Foundation which will help families that have multiple long hospital stays.