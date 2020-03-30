Riverdale High School seniors picking up graduation announcements amid COVID-19 pandemic

Graduating seniors at Riverdale High School in Port Byron picked up their graduation announcements Monday morning.

Students and parents stayed in their cars for a drive thru pick up. Students also got anything left behind in their lockers.

“This is a culmination, and a celebration of all of their hard work from kindergarten and before,” says Frank Zucker, Josten’s sales representative.

With the closures of schools due to the coronavirus, it leaves a feelings of uncertainty.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with graduation across both Iowa and Illinois, even across the country,” says Zucker.

Local 4 News spoke to seniors who say they hope the lifetime moment will be an event that still goes on.

“It’s devastating, and I just wish I can see my class again,” says graduating senior, Madison Bier.

Bier says she is coming to the realization that schools may not re-open this year.

“I definitely cried a lot because I haven’t been able to spend a lot of time with my class. Our class has gone through a lot. We were born with 9-11, and now we’re graduating with COVID-19. I guess that’s just our class. Just the thought of not having a graduation sucks.”

But still being able to pick up the graduation supplies provides a bit of hope.

Zucker says. “This does give them that hope that whether it’s going to be a regular graduation, virtual graduation, or drive thru or what have you. This will be their way to celebrate.”

Riverdale kitchen staff also served breakfast and lunch to students within the district. The goal Monday was to serve at least 200 meals.