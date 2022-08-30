The city of Riverdale, Iowa will hold a dedication ceremony on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., at the Bellingham Bike Stop (corner of State Street and Bellingham Road) to commemorate two recent achievements.

The city recently received certification on two monarch waystations — one at Volunteer Square Park, and the other at the Bellingham Bike Stop, both in Riverdale. These waystations were established by the Monarch Waystation Program.

Monarch waystations are places that provide resources necessary for monarchs to produce successive generations and sustain their migration, according to a Riverdale release. The city partnered with Quercus Land Stewardship Services, LLC, a Wisconsin-based corporation, to establish the native habitats and apply for certification.

Also located at the Bellingham Bike Stop, Riverdale recently installed a much-anticipated bicycle repair station to aid cyclists in emergency or maintenance situations. The equipment is installed in the median of the parking lot at the Bellingham Bike Stop.