Riverfront Pops rescheduled with changes

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) is planning to reschedule the Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops event to Saturday, September 12, but with a few changes to keep everyone safe and healthy.

The concert starting at 7pm, will take place at LeClaire Park in Davenport and feature the music of Fleetwood Mac.

“I am so proud of the work that our team is doing in collaboration with so many to make this event happen and make it as safe as we possible,” says QCSO Executive Director Brian Baxter. “In this extremely challenging environment, we hope that this year’s Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops will serve as an opportunity for our community to demonstrate how we can safely enjoy live music in the era of COVID-19.”

Some of the changes the QCSO is implementing are:

Group ticketing: Tickets buyers will purchase a reserved plot of space in LeClaire Park. The plots are sized for groups of 10, 6, or 2 people with different prices. Attendees will not be admitted to the park until everyone in their group has arrived. There will be no re-entry if you leave the park. A limited number of distanced seat pairs will be available in the permanent seats near the band shell.

Social distancing: Groups should arrive together and not mingle with other groups. Guests will exit as a group, and departure will be controlled to disperse group movement across the park.

Facial masks or coverings: Facial masks will be required for entry, exit, and to move about the common areas. Facial masks are not required when in the seating plots, but encouraged. Disposable masks will be available for those without a mask.

Reduced contact: Tickets will not be sold on site and must be purchased in advance. Programs will only be available in digital format, but will be available online to be printed at home by attendees. A printed out program can be mailed for a $4 fee up to 14 days before the event.

Food & beverage: There will be no on-site vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages.

Tickets will go on sale in early August and will be available online at QCSO.org, by phone at (563) 322-7276, and in person at the QCSO Box Office located at 327 Brady Street in Davenport.