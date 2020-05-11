1  of  5
Riverfront scavenger hunt replacing Ride the River this year

Local News
River Action’s Ride and Seek will take place throughout the month of June and replace this year’s Ride the River.

Described as “an outdoor adventure while observing all social distancing recommendations,” you can register for the “touch-free” riverfront scavenger hunt at www.riveraction.org/rideandseek

Quad Citizens can get outdoors, exercise while exercising caution, and have fun competing for prizes. Clues contain historic facts, persons, and landmarks. Choose the day and time of day for your rides.

The cost is $15 per adult and $5 per child.

River Action will provide those who register with:

· Face covering

· Chalk for leaving positive messages

· 36 “Discover History” clues on a historic map

· Reflective snap bands for kids courtesy of Davenport Noon Kiwanis

· Chance to win great prizes

· Helmets for sale at $10 each

· Ride and Seek T-Shirts for sale at $10 each

· Packets sent via US Mail.

River Action collaborated with both local health departments and received support to move forward with social distancing practices to ensure that Ride and Seek accommodates the safety of riders and the community during COVID-19.

