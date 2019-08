Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf is celebrating it’s new STEAM Center.

It’s now open after a ribbon cutting ceremony today.

The new center will provide enhanced science, art, match and technology classrooms and labs for students and staff.

The three-story, 30,000-plus square foot facility also houses 12 double occupancy dorm rooms, two dorm parent apartments and a commons area.

It took three years of fundraising and six months of construction to make new addition possible.