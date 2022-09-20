Rivermont Collegiate Music Academy has a new director and he’s one of our area’s leading musical talents.

Dr. Edgar Crockett is directing the new Academy, an after-school program for aspiring musicians in the Quad Cities. The program will start with Middle School Jazz Band and High School Jazz Band in early October. “We want to offer courses for elementary students and expand to include classical music and other genres as the program develops,” says Crockett.

Parents and students who are interested in the Academy are invited to Join Dr. Crockett for an information session on Wednesday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive in Bettendorf. The Rivermont Collegiate Music Academy is open to all Quad Cities area students.

Dr. Crockett has performed with Ray Charles, Roberta Flack, James Ingram, Peabo Bryson, Maureen McGovern, Shirley Jones, The Temptations, The Four Tops and many others as a commercial trumpet player. As a jazz trumpeter and director, he has performed with Jimmy Heath, David Sanchez, Wycliffe Gordon, Vincent Herring, Tom Harrell, J.J. Johnson, Louie Bellson, Clark Terry, Alex Acuna, Buddy Di Franco, Urbie Green, Bill Watrous, Alex Sipiagin, Danillo Perez, Javon Jackson, Stefon Harris, Jim Snidero, John Clayton, Diego Urcola, Mark Levine, Jon Weber, Seamus Blake, Marquis Hill and many other jazz greats.

For more information, visit Rivermont Collegiate’s website here or email Dr. Crockett at ecrockett@rivermontcollegiate.org.