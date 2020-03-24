Rivermont Collegiate teacher awarded National Geographic Educator Certification

Cassaundra Dunbridge, Rivermont Collegiate Preschool teacher, has been awarded a National Geographic Educator Certification. Less than 5000 people worldwide are accepted into the program every six months.

Dunbridge has a passion for Early Childhood Education, teaching two and three-year-olds in a style which provides student-centered, self-directed, experiential learning in a relationship-driven environment.

In order to get the certification, Dunbridge had to complete the necessary work, including writing two papers, completing a National Geographic lesson plan, and producing a video.

“I know the entire Rivermont Collegiate community joins me in celebrating the local, national and global accolades that Mrs. Dunbridge has earned,” says Max Roach, Headmaster. “Her passion for early childhood education is a rare gift, and the enthusiasm she carries into her daily interactions with youngsters is inspiring.”

The certification allows Dunbridge to access exclusive educator resources for the classroom as well as a voice in the global Early Childhood Education community.

She looks forward to continuing her work Early Childhood Education development with her students and mentoring other educators from around the world.