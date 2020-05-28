Rivermont Collegiate to honor 2020 graduates during on-campus commencement ceremony

After careful consideration and a plan to strictly follow social distancing guidelines, Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf announced they are holding their 133rd Commencement exercises in person this Saturday, May 30.

“We could not let our seniors go without a proper send-off,” said the private college preparatory school’s Marketing Manager Jill Weitzel.

Families of graduates will be present during the outdoor ceremony, which is scheduled to take place 11 a.m. in the circle in front of Rivermont Collegiate’s campus located at 1821 Sunset Drive, also known as the Bettendorf Mansion.

Doug Cropper, CEO and President of Genesis Healthcare, will speak during the ceremony.

Weitzel says small class sizes are a “hallmark of the Rivermont experience” and that, during this time of social distancing in particular, “small class sizes are an even bigger advantage.”

Rivermont Collegiate invites the rest of the school’s community to join them on Facebook, where the ceremony will be livestreamed and posted for future viewing.

Rivermont Collegiate’s Class of 2020 includes:

Qudratullah Bahramee, son of Tariq Shah Bahramee

To attend university in Amman, Jordan

Harrison Brown, son of Todd Brown and Shalar Knupp

To attend Wartburg College

Chen Yuxin (Ivy), daughter of Chen Guo

To attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Vanessa Fuentes, daughter of Luis and Rosa Fuentes

To attend St. Ambrose University

Chirag Gowda, son of Shashinath Chandrahasegowda and Indumathi Ramegowda

To attend University of Miami

Jia Huiwen (Edith), daughter of Jia Yuanpeng and Wang Huanjuan

To attend Pennsylvania State University

Liu Ruiyang (Roy), son of Liu Jinlong and Yang Hongxia

To attend university in China

Geoffrey Moyer, son of Samuel and Jennifer Moyer

To attend Augustana College

Dwira Nandini, daughter of Pratim Pathak and Bhaswati Gangopadhyay

To attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Jozef Porubcin, son of Michal and Chae Hee Porubcin

To attend University of Notre Dame

Anna Senjem, daughter of Jason and Ferelith Senjem

To attend University of California Berkeley

Wang Xiran (Patrick), son of Wang Pai

To attend University of California San Diego

Wang Yue (Winnie), daughter of Wang Liang and Ni Weiqing

To attend University of California San Diego

Jean-Claude Weka, son of Adzo Kodjovi

To attend Augustana College

Yuan Weihan (Eason), son of Yuan Heng

To attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

