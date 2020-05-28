Rivermont Collegiate to honor 2020 graduates during on-campus commencement ceremony

After careful consideration and a plan to strictly follow social distancing guidelines, Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf announced they are holding their 133rd Commencement exercises in person this Saturday, May 30.
“We could not let our seniors go without a proper send-off,” said the private college preparatory school’s Marketing Manager Jill Weitzel.
Families of graduates will be present during the outdoor ceremony, which is scheduled to take place 11 a.m. in the circle in front of Rivermont Collegiate’s campus located at 1821 Sunset Drive, also known as the Bettendorf Mansion.
Doug Cropper, CEO and President of Genesis Healthcare, will speak during the ceremony.
Weitzel says small class sizes are a “hallmark of the Rivermont experience” and that, during this time of social distancing in particular, “small class sizes are an even bigger advantage.”
Rivermont Collegiate invites the rest of the school’s community to join them on Facebook, where the ceremony will be livestreamed and posted for future viewing.
Rivermont Collegiate’s Class of 2020 includes:
Qudratullah Bahramee, son of Tariq Shah Bahramee
To attend university in Amman, Jordan
Harrison Brown, son of Todd Brown and Shalar Knupp
To attend Wartburg College
Chen Yuxin (Ivy), daughter of Chen Guo
To attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Vanessa Fuentes, daughter of Luis and Rosa Fuentes
To attend St. Ambrose University
Chirag Gowda, son of Shashinath Chandrahasegowda and Indumathi Ramegowda
To attend University of Miami
Jia Huiwen (Edith), daughter of Jia Yuanpeng and Wang Huanjuan
To attend Pennsylvania State University
Liu Ruiyang (Roy), son of Liu Jinlong and Yang Hongxia
To attend university in China
Geoffrey Moyer, son of Samuel and Jennifer Moyer
To attend Augustana College
Dwira Nandini, daughter of Pratim Pathak and Bhaswati Gangopadhyay
To attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Jozef Porubcin, son of Michal and Chae Hee Porubcin
To attend University of Notre Dame
Anna Senjem, daughter of Jason and Ferelith Senjem
To attend University of California Berkeley
Wang Xiran (Patrick), son of Wang Pai
To attend University of California San Diego
Wang Yue (Winnie), daughter of Wang Liang and Ni Weiqing
To attend University of California San Diego
Jean-Claude Weka, son of Adzo Kodjovi
To attend Augustana College
Yuan Weihan (Eason), son of Yuan Heng
To attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
More information about Rivermont Collegiate is available here.