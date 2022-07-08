Riverpalooza will rock the riverfront!

A cool vibe awaits you as you enjoy live local music Thursday evenings with food and drink at Quinlan Court, Davenport’s newest riverfront venue. Concerts begin at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 14: Frankie Joe

Thursday, July 21: The Tailfins

Thursday, July 28: Sam Day

Thursday, August 4: Totes McGotes

Thursday, August 11: The Velies

Thursday, August 18: Jef Spradley

Thursday, August 25: Barley House Band

Thursday, September 1: MVBS w/John Resch & Doggin’ Out

Thursday, September 8: Lewis Knudsen

Thursday, September 15: Mo&Co

Thursday, September 22: FlatTop

Thursday, September 29: TBD

These all-ages shows are free. Check it all out at Quinlan Court, located at 101 East River Drive in Davenport.

For more information, click here.