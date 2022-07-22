Riverpalooza will rock the riverfront!
A cool vibe awaits you as you enjoy live local music Thursday evenings with food and drink at Quinlan Court, Davenport’s newest riverfront venue. Concerts begin at 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, July 28: Sam Day
- Thursday, August 4: Totes McGotes
- Thursday, August 11: The Velies
- Thursday, August 18: Jef Spradley
- Thursday, August 25: Barley House Band
- Thursday, September 1: MVBS w/John Resch & Doggin’ Out
- Thursday, September 8: Lewis Knudsen
- Thursday, September 15: Mo&Co
- Thursday, September 22: FlatTop
- Thursday, September 29: TBD
These all-ages shows are free. Check it all out at Quinlan Court, located at 101 East River Drive in Davenport.
