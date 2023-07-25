Last week, the west (mausoleum/Little League) access road in Riverside Park, Moline, was closed to traffic, a news release says. Construction crews are currently installing a new parking lot west of the pickle ball courts and straightening the road east of the Little League diamonds.

(City of Moline)

There will be additional closures in the near future that will include the south (tennis court

road) access road and tennis court parking lot. More information on future closures will be

released at a later date.

Riverside Cemetery, Little League and the tennis courts are still accessible using the access road

from 6th Avenue. The road closure begins at the intersection directly east of the cemetery

entrance.