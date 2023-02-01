Exciting new plans are in the works for the Riverside Family Aquatic Center in Moline, but that means the center won’t be open for business as usual in 2023.

The Moline Parks and Recreation Department has announced $6,825,300 in updates and improvements to the aquatic center, located at 3300 Fifth Avenue. The changes include three new water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, new shade structures, updated concessions, nighttime lights, a shared park shelter and family restrooms.

City of Moline Family Center Splashpad (City of Moline Parks and Recreation) Riverside Family Aquatic Center improvements (City of Moline Parks and Recreation)

Because construction will start in the spring and take place during the summer, Riverside Family Aquatic Center will not open for the 2023 season. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place in early spring, with an official date to be announced later. For more information and to keep track of the progress, visit their website.